SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $526.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.