Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

