StockNews.com Upgrades Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) to “Hold”

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.24 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.
