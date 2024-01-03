StockNews.com Upgrades Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) to “Hold”

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $22.24 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 122.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

