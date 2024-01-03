StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a current ratio of 352.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.