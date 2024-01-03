StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte



OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

