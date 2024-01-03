StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

