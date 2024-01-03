StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
JAGX stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
