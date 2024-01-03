StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 605,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after buying an additional 1,841,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

