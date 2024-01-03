StockNews.com Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Hold

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.