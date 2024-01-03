StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Up 4.7 %

VJET stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

