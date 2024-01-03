StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 2.4 %

DM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $238.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The business had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 39.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 605.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 487,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.