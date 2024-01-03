StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.