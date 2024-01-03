Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.36

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.36 and traded as high as C$77.25. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$77.12, with a volume of 59,277 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.86.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.5382653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.