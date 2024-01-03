Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Shares Up 17.6%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 4,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 405% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Standard Metals Processing Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Standard Metals Processing Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

