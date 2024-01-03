SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SP stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

