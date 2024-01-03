S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $436.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.89. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

