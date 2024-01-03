SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.92. 27,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 11,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

