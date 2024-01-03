SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.36

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.36 and traded as high as C$44.24. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 671,250 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.00.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
