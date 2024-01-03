Slow Capital Inc. Sells 982 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

