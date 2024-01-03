Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

