Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,474 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $279,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $693,829,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $379.60 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.