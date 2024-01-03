Short Interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Declines By 9.5%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Up 1.3 %

ANAB stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.