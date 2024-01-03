Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Expands By 7.1%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 546.3 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of ALMFF opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

