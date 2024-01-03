Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Expands By 7.1%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 546.3 days.
Altium Stock Performance
Shares of ALMFF opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.
About Altium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.