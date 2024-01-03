Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Grows By 14.2%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carole Nuechterlein acquired 7,933,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $6,029,536.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,025,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.34% and a negative net margin of 533.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.