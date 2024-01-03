Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Decreases By 7.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $268.92 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

