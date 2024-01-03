Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Grows By 6.9%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

