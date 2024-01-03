Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Increases By 7.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,460,000 after buying an additional 260,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

