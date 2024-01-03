Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Decreases By 14.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Agilysys Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.41 and a beta of 0.76. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $31,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,577 shares of company stock worth $25,725,805. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 75.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

