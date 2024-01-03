Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Decreases By 14.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 174.41 and a beta of 0.76. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 75.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
