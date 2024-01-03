Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Grows By 7.1%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 772.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance
AEDFF stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.
Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aedifica NV/SA
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.