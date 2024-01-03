Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Grows By 7.1%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 772.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance

AEDFF stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 610 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

