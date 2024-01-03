Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading Up 2.1%

Serengeti Resources Inc. (CVE:SIR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 70,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 97,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Serengeti Resources

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

