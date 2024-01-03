SenesTech, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($30.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SenesTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($30.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($45.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($30.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 226.34% and a negative net margin of 679.92%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

