Security National Bank Has $732,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

