Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Trading Down 0.7%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.
Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, canine security, reception, loss prevention, screening, and track and trace services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.
