Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, January 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:HP opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

