Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seagen Price Performance

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

