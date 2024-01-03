Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

