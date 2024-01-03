Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 381,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

