Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

