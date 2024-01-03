Schnitzer Steel Industries (RDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is set to release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

RDUS stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

