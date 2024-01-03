RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) will announce its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 49.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

