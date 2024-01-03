Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $116.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.64.
RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
RCL opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
