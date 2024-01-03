Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.