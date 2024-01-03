Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE ROP opened at $534.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.85 and a 200-day moving average of $500.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
