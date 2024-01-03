Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

