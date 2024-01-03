Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

