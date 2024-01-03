Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of State Street worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in State Street by 9.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 89,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.