Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.88.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

