Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,458 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

