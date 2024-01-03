Robbins Farley Sells 374 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robbins Farley lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

