RHS Financial LLC Buys 764 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

