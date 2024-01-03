Reviewing PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 4.29 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $91.56 million 2.25 $24.71 million $7.04 5.11

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 32.99% 20.77% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

